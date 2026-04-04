Hawkins Breaks Franchise Scoring Record with a Goal in 6-2 Win over Kalamazoo

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye took down the Kalamazoo Wings by a score of 6-2 at the Wings Event Center tonight. Brandon Hawkins took sole possession of the Walleye franchise points record, scoring his 394th point of his Walleye career to pass Shane Berschbach's 393 with his 67th point of the season. Tanner Dickinson and Mitch Lewandowski each had two goals on the night, Sam Craggs scored his 10th of the season, Campbell Cichosz recorded his first pro point, Jacob Truscott had two assists, and Nolan Lalonde stopped 34 of the 36 shots he saw tonight.

How it Happened:

Toledo jumped out early for the lead with Mitch Lewandowski scoring 4:16 into the first period. The goal, unassisted, extended Lewandowski's point streak to five games and gave Toledo the 1-0 lead.

Kalamazoo got the goal back, as Robby Drazner scored his third goal of the season off the faceoff, tying the game at one goal each. Tanner Kelly and Nolan Walker each went to the box at the 8:14 mark for roughing penalties, leading to two minutes of four-on-four hockey.

Tanner Dickinson scored prior to the four-on-four time expiring, scoring his 20th goal of the season at the 8:54 mark of the first. Jacob Truscott and Nick Andrews each got an assist on the goal putting Toledo back up 2-1. However, the K-Wings tied the game again, this time off the stick of Griffin Ness at the 11:43 mark of the first. The goal tied the game at two goals each, a score that would hold through the end of the first period.

The two teams played four-on-four for a second time, as Nolan Hutcheson got penalized for a roughing minor and Andre Ghantous was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct minor at the 13:37 mark of the second period.

The Walleye took the lead back late in the second with a goal from Sam Craggs, his 10th of the season at the 16:45 mark of the period. Cam Hausinger and Nate Roy each got assists on the goal that put Toledo up 3-2.

Mitch Lewandowski added his second goal of the night and Toledo's fourth, scoring with 34 seconds left in the second period. Campbell Cichosz got his first professional point on the goal with an assist, and Tanner Kelly recorded an assist on the goal.

Jonathan Lemieux earned a delay of game penalty at the 6:07 mark of the third period, giving Toledo the first power play opportunity of the game. Brandon Hawkins scored his 30th goal of the season on the power play, passing Shane Berschbach for the Walleye franchise points record with his 394th point as a Walleye. Jacob Truscott and Tanner Dickinson got the assists on the record-breaking goal that put Toledo up 5-2.

Reilly Funk got an interference minor called against him, giving Kalamazoo their first power play of the day soon after. Toledo killed off the penalty, maintaining their momentum in the game.

Michael Milne took a tripping minor with about four minutes to go in the game, setting Kalamazoo up on another power play. They pulled the goaltender while on the power play, attempting to take the 6-on-4 advantage. The penalty to Milne expired, and Tanner Dickinson scored on the empty net for his second goal of the night, putting Toledo up 6-2. Milne got the lone assist on the goal.

A few penalties were handed out after a scrum with only 23 seconds to go in regulation. Johnny Waldron, Powell Connor, and Evan Dougherty each got 10-minute misconducts and 2-minute minors for roughing. Out of all of those penalties, Toledo went on the power play for the remaining 23 seconds. They held on for the 6-2 win, going 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill while being outshot by Kalamazoo

Three Stars:

1 - F Mitch Lewandowski, TOL (2 G)

2 - F Tanner Dickinson, TOL (2 G, 1 A)

3 - G Nolan Lalonde, TOL (34 SVS, .944 SV%)

What's Next:

The Walleye will come back to the Huntington Center tomorrow to face off against the Wheeling Nailers, the second of three matchups against the former division rival this season. Toledo will look to avenge the loss they took to the Nailers in November and keep the momentum rolling from tonight's win with a 7:15 PM home puck drop.







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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