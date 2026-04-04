Komets Get Back on Track with Win over Iowa

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets looked to bounce back after a tough loss on Wednesday as they hosted Iowa at the Coliseum on Friday.

With Austin Magera in the penalty box for tripping, the Heartlanders jumped in front with a power play goal at 1:08 for the only score of the first period.

In the second period, defenseman Josh Atkinson notched his first goal as a Komet at 3:57, with assists going to Dru Krebs and Blake Murray to tie the game.

With time winding down in the third period, Atkinson struck again at 15:09 as Nathan Day turned aside 25 Iowa shots to seal the 2-1 win.







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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