Oilers Score Five in Third Straight Game to Extend Win Streak

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, extended their winning streak to three games, defeating the Rapid City Rush 5-1 at the Monument on Friday night.

After leaving the first period scoreless on Wednesday, Jonny Hooker wasted no time getting Tulsa on the board, spinning a net-front effort through Nathan Torchia just 1:40 into the game. Ian Amsbaugh tucked an unassisted breakaway past the goal line 3:52 later, placing Tulsa up 2-0 with his first professional goal. Ryan Lautenbach extended Tulsa's lead to 3-0 just before the midway mark of the opening period, finishing a feed from Sasha Mutala. Easton Armstrong scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season with a tip from the lip of the crease to send the Oilers into the first break up 4-0.

Clay Hanus scored 2:48 into the middle frame, cutting the Oilers lead to 4-1 and breaking Vyacheslav Buteyts 94:04 shutout streak dating back to March 28. Dylan Fitze answered 2:10 later with the final goal of the game, his fourth tally on the week.

Despite recording 22 shots in the third period, the Oilers did not add any goals in the third period, closing the game with a 5-1 victory.

The Oilers face the Rapid City Rush in the season series finally tomorrow, April 4 at 8:05 p.m. CT at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota. s

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

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ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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