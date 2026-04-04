Iowa Edged on North Side of Fort Wayne, 2-1
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed a goal to Fort Wayne Komets defenseman Josh Atkinson with 4:51 to go and fell, 2-1, Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Iowa's Cameron Butler scored first at 1:08 of the first period on the power play, tapping in a rebound at the right post for his fifth of the season. T.J. Schweighardt and Jaxon Nelson set it up. Schweighardt's blue line one-timer found its way off the pads of the goalie to the right post for Butler.
Fort Wayne's Atkinson scored the only goal of the second at 3:57 from the high slot to even the game at one. His game-winning goal in the third came on a scramble to the right post, set up by a point shot from defenseman Tyson Feist.
Chase Wutzke blocked 23 shots and allowed two goals in defeat. Nathan Day stopped 24 shots in victory.
The Heartlanders oppose Fort Wayne Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
Iowa returns home for three games vs. the Indy Fuel, starting Fri., Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m. for Rock The Rink, presented by Frederickson & Byron P.A. On Sat., Apr. 11, it's STEM Skate Off, pres. by Shoemaker Haaland, at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy. The Heartlanders conclude the weekend against the Fuel on Sun., Apr. 12 at 3:00 p.m. for Landers FanFest, pres. by United Iowa Financial, featuring a Pregame Food Truck Festival from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
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