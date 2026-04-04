Admirals Score Six in Beach Bums Victory against Adirondack
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Returning home for their final games of the season, the Norfolk Admirals faced off against their North Division rival, the Adirondack Thunder. In an entertaining, back-and-forth battle, the Admirals secured a 6-5 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
Isaac Poulter made his 37th appearance in net, stopping 16 of 21 shots to help lead Norfolk to the win.
The Admirals established control early, dictating the pace of play throughout the first half of the opening period. Their sustained pressure limited opportunities for the Thunder and set the tone for the frame, though the game remained scoreless into the later minutes.
The breakthrough came on the power play, when Jack Pascucci fired a slapshot top shelf for his second goal of the season, giving Norfolk a 1-0 lead.
In net, Poulter was composed and efficient, turning aside all three shots he faced as the Admirals carried a 10-3 edge in shots. Norfolk took a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
Norfolk carried its early momentum into the middle frame and held the lead for much of the period before Adirondack responded. Matt Salhany evened the score at 1-1, finishing off a rebound, but just 12 seconds later Grant Loven fired a slapshot from the blue line to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. The Admirals answered quickly, as Josh McDougall buried his second of the night, his fourth of the season, on a one-timer to tie the game at 2.
Adirondack regained the lead at 3-2 when Brannon McManus found the back of the net, but Norfolk closed the period strong. Jack Pascucci scored his second of the evening and third of the season to tie things at 3, before Brandon Osmundson struck in the final seconds with his 21st goal of the year to give the Admirals a 4-3 lead heading into intermission.
In the third period, the Admirals extended their lead to 5-3 as Kristóf Papp buried his 20th goal of the season, finishing a slick setup from Carson Musser. Adirondack answered quickly, cutting the deficit to 5-4 just 17 seconds later on a goal from Chase McLane.
Late in the period, Grant Hebert added insurance with his 11th goal of the season to push the lead to 6-4. However, the Thunder weren't done, as Brian Carrabes scored with under 30 seconds remaining to make it a one-goal game. Adirondack appeared to tie the game in the final seconds, but the goal was overturned for goalie interference, securing the Admirals' victory.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - J. Pascucci
2. NOR - B. Fleurent
3. NOR - B. Zloty
Next Up
Norfolk returns to the ice tomorrow night for the final home game of the regular season, hosting Fan Appreciation Night as the team celebrates its supporters in the closing home game of the 2025-26 season.
Game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. puck drop, with doors opening at 6:05 p.m.
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