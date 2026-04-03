ECHL Transactions - April 3

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 3, 2026

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tahoe:

Ryan Dickinson, D

Trois-Rivières:

Jeremy Michaud, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Liam Gorman, F (from Maine)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Alexander Campbell, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ryan Nolan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mike McNamee, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Chad Nychuk, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cullen Ferguson, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Brenden Datema, D Placed on Reserve

Add Parker Lindauer, F Activated from Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Miller, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Alex Aleardi, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Jens Richards, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Bloom, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Matt Brown, F Recalled by Bakersfield

Greensboro:

Add Caleb Price, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from Reserve 4/2

Delete Tristan De Jong, D Placed on Reserve 4/2

Idaho:

Add Kaleb Pearson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitch Wahl, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Chase Wutzke, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve

Add Dylan Massie, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Cameron Rowe, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Topias Leinonen, G Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add David Keefer, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve

Add Quinn Preston, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Landon McCallum, F Recalled by Coachella Valley 4/2

Maine:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Orlando:

Delete Mark Cooper, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Milo Roelens, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Dustin Geregach, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Quinn Olson, F Activated from Reserve

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sean Strange, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Liam Devlin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve

Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ian Shane, G Returned From Loan by Hartford

South Carolina:

Delete Patrick Guzzo, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Timothy Heinke, F Placed on Reserve

Add Michael Brown, D Activated from Reserve

Delete John Fusco, D Placed on Reserve

Add Mikey Adamson, F Activated from Reserve 4/2

Delete Michael Brown, D Placed on Reserve 4/2

Add Patrick Thomas, F Activated from Reserve 4/2

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve 4/2

Tahoe:

Delete Casey Bailey, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Keanan Stewart, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Jordan Gustafson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Aidan De La Gorgendiere, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Add Colin Swoyer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D Placed on Reserve

Add Campbell Cichosz, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Franseco Lapenna, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Benjamin Gaudreau, G Placed on Reserve

Add Jeremy Michaud, D Activated from Reserve

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D Assigned by Laval

Delete Emmett Serensits, D Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve 4/2

Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve 4/2

Wichita:

Add Nick DeGrazia, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Vincent Corcoran, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Xavier Jean-Louis, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ross Mitton, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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