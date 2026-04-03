ECHL Transactions - April 3
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 3, 2026
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tahoe:
Ryan Dickinson, D
Trois-Rivières:
Jeremy Michaud, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Liam Gorman, F (from Maine)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Alexander Campbell, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Ryan Nolan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mike McNamee, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Chad Nychuk, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cullen Ferguson, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Brenden Datema, D Placed on Reserve
Add Parker Lindauer, F Activated from Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Miller, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Alex Aleardi, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Jens Richards, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Bloom, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Matt Brown, F Recalled by Bakersfield
Greensboro:
Add Caleb Price, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from Reserve 4/2
Delete Tristan De Jong, D Placed on Reserve 4/2
Idaho:
Add Kaleb Pearson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitch Wahl, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Chase Wutzke, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve
Add Dylan Massie, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Cameron Rowe, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Topias Leinonen, G Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add David Keefer, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve
Add Quinn Preston, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Landon McCallum, F Recalled by Coachella Valley 4/2
Maine:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Orlando:
Delete Mark Cooper, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Milo Roelens, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Dustin Geregach, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Quinn Olson, F Activated from Reserve
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sean Strange, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Liam Devlin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve
Add Victor Hadfield, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ian Shane, G Returned From Loan by Hartford
South Carolina:
Delete Patrick Guzzo, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Timothy Heinke, F Placed on Reserve
Add Michael Brown, D Activated from Reserve
Delete John Fusco, D Placed on Reserve
Add Mikey Adamson, F Activated from Reserve 4/2
Delete Michael Brown, D Placed on Reserve 4/2
Add Patrick Thomas, F Activated from Reserve 4/2
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve 4/2
Tahoe:
Delete Casey Bailey, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Keanan Stewart, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Jordan Gustafson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Aidan De La Gorgendiere, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Linden Alger, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Add Colin Swoyer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D Placed on Reserve
Add Campbell Cichosz, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Franseco Lapenna, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Benjamin Gaudreau, G Placed on Reserve
Add Jeremy Michaud, D Activated from Reserve
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D Assigned by Laval
Delete Emmett Serensits, D Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add JC Brassard, D Activated from Reserve 4/2
Delete Connor Fedorek, D Placed on Reserve 4/2
Wichita:
Add Nick DeGrazia, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Vincent Corcoran, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Xavier Jean-Louis, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ross Mitton, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026
- The Force Is with the Knight Monsters in 3-0 Win over Cyclones on Star Wars Knight - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rookie Goalie Shuts out Greensboro - Allen Americans
- Cincinnati Blanked by the Knight Monsters, 3-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Falls, 5-2, on Friday Night in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Special Teams Lift Bison over Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Outlasted by Mavericks in 5-4 Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Hanus Scores First Professional Goal in Loss to Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Hejduk Scores Twice in Utah's 5-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Score Five in Third Straight Game to Extend Win Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- Gargoyles Shut out, 6-0, on Friday Night in Allen - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Fuel Fall in Final Regular Season Meeting with Bison - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Stunned by Swamp Rabbits, Fall, 3-2, on Golf Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Hold on in 2-1 Win over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Roll to 5-1 Victory over Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Cruise Past Solar Bears, 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Take Back-To-Back Wins against Gladiators on Road - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Get Back on Track with Win over Iowa - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Score Six in Beach Bums Victory against Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Edged on North Side of Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lapenna Shines, Earns First Win with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-5 on Controversial Finish - Adirondack Thunder
- Hawkins Breaks Franchise Scoring Record with a Goal in 6-2 Win over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye at Home Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Mariners Rally Falls Short in Quebec - Maine Mariners
- Bison Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: April 3, 2026 - Wichita at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Kempf Reassigned to Utah from Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Bobo Carpenter ECHL Player of the Month of March - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Carpenter Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Lions Release Defenseman Jérémy Michaud - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 3, 2026 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Friday Night on Ice in Allen - Allen Americans
- Kyle Walker Signs PTO with Calgary Wranglers - Reading Royals
- Icemen Grab Another Point in Overtime Loss to Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.