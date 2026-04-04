Hejduk Scores Twice in Utah's 5-2 Victory

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Marek Hejduk scored his first two professional goals and added an assist in the Utah Grizzlies' 5-2 win over the Wichita Thunder in front of a crowd of 4,709 at Maverik Center.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata gave Utah an early lead 1:35 into the contest. Luc Salem made it a 2-0 game 3:45 in. The Grizzlies led 2-0 after the first period, outshooting the Thunder 11 to 6 for the period and 33 to 21 for the contest.

Hejduk scored his first pro goal 3:13 into the second period. He is the fourth Grizzlies forward to score his first professional goal in the last three games. Utah led 3-0 after 2 frames.

Kyle Jeffers got Wichita on the board 2:40 into the third period. Hejduk scored his second of the night from the left wing 6:35 in. Gavin Best scored for the Thunder on a Jay Dickman pass 12:52 in. Danny Dzhaniyev scored an empty-netter 17:46 in to complete the scoring. Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 1 assist as he picked up his team leading 19th multiple point game of the season.

Isak Posch saved 19 of 21 as he earned his first win in a Utah uniform. Wichita's Connor Hasley stopped 28 of 32 in the loss.

The Grizzlies will look for a three-game sweep on Star Wars night at Maverik Center on Saturday at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Marek Hejduk (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3. 3 shots.

2. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.

3. Luc Salem (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 1 shot.







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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