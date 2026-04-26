Bison Outlasted in Game Two

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Toledo, Ohio - Shane Ott scored twice and the Bloomington Bison battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center on Saturday evening.

The Bison trailed early, allowing the game's first goal just 31 seconds after the opening puck drop. Minutes later, Toledo doubled its lead on a powerplay tally. Ott got Bloomington on the board in the final three minutes of the frame. Grant Porter dropped a pass to the goal scorer from behind the goal line after Parker Gavlas started the sequence from his own zone. Through 20 minutes, the visitors found themselves trailing Toledo 20-10 in shots, and down by one on the scoreboard.

For a second-straight period, Bloomington allowed an opening-minute goal and the Walleye jumped up 3-1. The Bison pushed for offense but could not score on back-to-back powerplays of their own. They completed a penalty kill of their own before the buzzer and headed into the final stanza trailing by two goals.

Once again, Toledo struck early in the final period, and the marker ended up the eventual-game-winning goal. Forty-seven ticks after the fourth goal against, Brenden Datema provided life for the Bison from Deni Goure. Increased intensity led to off-setting penalties and the teams played 4-on-4 on two different occasions before Bloomington earned a third powerplay. Ott slammed home his second goal and Eddie Matsushima earned the assist at 10:36 to set up a dramatic finish to Game Two. The Bison got an extra attacker out with under two minutes on the clock, and peppered Toledo's net, but would not find a tying goal. In all, Dryden McKay stopped 36 shots while Bloomington scored three goals on 29 shots.

Playoff packages are now on sale for Game 3, 4 and 5, which will be played at Grossinger Motors Arena on Monday, April 27, Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30.

Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today and guarantee the lowest price on playoff tickets.







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