ECHL Transactions - April 25

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 25, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Tyson Fawcett, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Filmon, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Kirklan Irey, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Davies, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Mikhail Abramov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Thomas Sinclair, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Bloom, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Brendan Hoffman, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda (PM)

Add Jake Boltmann, D Returned From Loan by San Jose Barracuda (AM)

Kansas City:

Delete Jackson Jutting, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Luke Loheit, F Placed on Reserve

Add Colby MacArthur, F Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Add Jake Willets, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Sullivan, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Lynden Breen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Hofer, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026

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