ECHL Transactions - April 25
Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 25, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Tyson Fawcett, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Josh Filmon, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Kirklan Irey, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Josh Davies, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Mikhail Abramov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Thomas Sinclair, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Josh Bloom, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Brendan Hoffman, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda (PM)
Add Jake Boltmann, D Returned From Loan by San Jose Barracuda (AM)
Kansas City:
Delete Jackson Jutting, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Luke Loheit, F Placed on Reserve
Add Colby MacArthur, F Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Add Jake Willets, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Sullivan, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Lynden Breen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Hofer, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026
- Everblades Take Game 2, Push Series Lead to 2-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Rally in Third But Fall 4-3 to Atlanta in Game Two - South Carolina Stingrays
- Taylor Scores Twice; Thunder Even Series with 3-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Drop Game Two to Thunder, Series Tied - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 25 - ECHL
- Tickets on Sale Now for Game Five of South Division Semifinals - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
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