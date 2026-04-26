Komets Dominate in 5-1 Win over Fuel
Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets looked to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the Indy Fuel on Saturday at the Coliseum.
The Fuel got their first goal of the post-season when Cody Laskosky slipped past Reese Harsch at the Komet blueline, leading the forward pushing the puck over the shoulder of Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 6:39 for the only goal of the first period.
In the second period, the Komets came to life with three goals. Harsch tied the game at 3:45, followed by a Mathew Brown wraparound tally at 5:56. Jalen Smereck ended the scoring with a power play goal at 7:17, with assists going to Austin Magera and William Dufour to put the Komets up 3-1 after forty minutes.
Zach Bookman gained his first pro goal in the third period with a power-play strike at 10:56 to push the lead to 4-1. After Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks stopped Smereck on a penalty shot, Brady Stonehouse ended the scoring with a goal at 19:21 to give the Komets a 5-1 win and a 2-0 series lead. Nathan Day got his second win of the series, making 34 saves.
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