Nailers Defend Home Ice with 5-1 Win in Game Two

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers celebrate a goal

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers celebrate a goal(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers held serve in front of a pair of electric crowds at WesBanco Arena to begin their North Division Semifinal Series against the Reading Royals. Team captain Matthew Quercia led the offensive attack on Saturday night for Wheeling with one goal and two assists, while Taylor Gauthier shut the door with 32 saves between the pipes. The Nailers won game two, 5-1, and lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

Reading had a 14-5 advantage in shots on goal during the first period, but the lone marker was scored by the Nailers at the 4:21 mark. Blake Bennett scooped up a loose puck at the left point and tossed a low shot on goal. Keith Petruzzelli stopped the attempt with his left pad, but Matthew Quercia pounced on the rebound and slid a backhander around the netminder's left leg. The first fight of the series occurred 1:23 later, as Wheeling's Max Graham dropped the gloves with Liam Devlin of the Royals.

The Nailers extended their lead in the middle frame. The second tally of the night came at the 5:04 mark. Emil Pieniniemi set up Connor Lockhart for a one-timer from the top of the left circle. Petruzzelli made the pad save, but Ryan McAllister swept the rebound between the goalie's legs with his backhand. Wheeling turned on the red light again with 7:43 remaining. Brayden Edwards banked a puck off of Petruzzelli from deep on the right side, which produced a rebound for Matty De St. Phalle to bury. Reading got its first goal of the series 1:49 later on a power play, when Alec Butcher flicked in a shot from the right circle.

The home team tacked on two more goals in the third period to put the contest away. With 7:16 left, Nolan Renwick flew down the right side of the ice, then cut behind the net, before setting up Blake Bennett for a tap-in on the right side of the crease. Craig Armstrong applied the finishing touches to the 5-1 Nailers victory with an empty netter.

Taylor Gauthier was phenomenal in goal for Wheeling, as he rejected 32 of the 33 shots he faced for his second win in as many nights. Keith Petruzzelli allowed four goals on 18 shots in the loss for the Royals.

The North Division Semifinal Series shifts to Reading's Santander Arena for games three, four, and five (if necessary) on Wednesday, April 29th, Friday, May 1st, and Saturday, May 2nd. All road games in the series will begin at 7:00 p.m. Games six and seven (both if necessary) would return to WesBanco Arena on Monday, May 4th and Wednesday, May 6th. Both of those contests would start at 7:10 p.m. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026

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