Knight Monsters Weekly Report: April 7, 2026

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, finished their home regular season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, April 1, the Knight Monsters celebrated What If? Night and became the Tahoe Powder Hounds, honoring Lake Tahoe's rich ski history. Jake McGrew opened the scoring with his 21st goal of the year to give Tahoe a 1-0 lead. However, Cincinnati answered back with three straight goals to jump in front 3-1. In the closing moments of the second period, Kevin Wall cut through multiple defenders and beat goaltender Ken Appleby up high to slash the Cyclone lead to 1 entering the third. In the final frame, Samuel Huo would be the only one to find the back of the net on his first career goal, tying the game at 3, and sending it to overtime. In OT, it was Sam Stevens for Cincinnati who played hero as the Cyclones came out with a 4-3 win in the extra session.

On Friday, April 3, the Knight Monsters celebrated Star Wars Night with specialty jerseys and lots of fun for fans of all ages! Tahoe jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to another goal from Huo and one from Mike O'Leary. The only other goal would come with an empty net as Huo recorded his third goal in two games. In his first professional start, goaltender Alex Tracy stood strong, stopping all 43 shots he faced as Tahoe would even up the series with a 3-0 victory.

On Saturday, April 4, the Knight Monsters concluded their home regular season schedule with Fan Appreciation Night at Tahoe Blue Event Center. The home team got out to an early lead as Devon Paliani scored his 30th goal of the season, becoming just the second Knight Monster in franchise history to score 30 goals or more in a season. New defenseman Aidan De La Gorgendiere would add on to the lead with his first goal as a Knight Monster to put Tahoe up 2-0. Unfortunately, it was Cincinnati who played spoiler in front of the sellout crowd, as they rallied to score three unanswered goals to take the series rubber match 3-2.

The magic number for the Knight Monsters to clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs is 1. This means that either a Tahoe win or Wichita loss of any kind will complete the Mountain Division playoff field, giving Tahoe the 4th and final playoff spot.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters hit the road this weekend as they travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Allen Americans.

The two-game series starts on Friday, April 10, with puck drop at 5:10 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 5:00 pm PT.

The series concludes on Saturday, April 11, with puck drop also at 5:10 pm PT, and pregame starting at 5:00 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters goaltender Alex Tracy made his professional debut in Friday's contest against Cincinnati and stole the show. The former Minnesota State-Mankato netminder stopped all 43 Cyclones shots that he faced en route to his first professional win and shutout.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani became the second player in franchise history to record 30 goals or more in a single season. Paliani scored his 30th goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati. He joins Simon Pinard from last season, who scored 33 goals in 63 games.

Knight Monsters forward Samuel Huo scored his first career pro goal on Wednesday. Huo would add on with a pair of goals in Friday's 3-0 win.

The Knight Monsters as a team are ranked third in the ECHL in total goals for with 242. They trail Allen and Kansas City, who have each scored 243 goals throughout the season. Tahoe also leads the league in first-period scoring with 82 goals. They have a commanding lead over Idaho, which sits in second with 72 goals.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- ALEX TRACY

One of the newest members of the Knight Monsters, Tracy delivered a 43-save shutout in his professional debut to help Tahoe defeat Cincinnati 3-0 on Friday night. Tracy appeared in two games on the weekend and finished with a 1.52 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.

Tracy joined the Knight Monsters from Minnesota State-Mankato, where he amassed 66 wins over his career, including 13 shutouts. Prior to playing for the Mavericks, Tracy won a Clark Cup championship and MVP in 2022 with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this weekend to take on the Allen Americans. Their next game takes place on Friday, April 10, with puck drop at 5:10 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 5:00 pm PT. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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