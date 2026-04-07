Wheeling's McAllister Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 30-April 5.
McAllister scored three goals and added three assists for six points in two games last week.
The 24-year-old had a goal and dished out three assists in an 8-5 win at Fort Wayne on Wednesday and tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 victory at Toledo on Saturday.
Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, McAllister has totaled 21 points (7g-14a) in 20 ECHL games this season with Wheeling and Savannah while adding seven points (2g-5a) in 16 AHL games with the Penguins and Charlotte.
A native of London, Ontario, McAllister has recorded 46 points (18g-28a) in 73 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte.
Prior to turning pro, McAllister tallied 49 points (13g-36a) in 39 games at Western Michigan University.
On behalf of Ryan McAllister, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
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Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers
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