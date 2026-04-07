Wheeling's McAllister Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers

() Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers()

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan McAllister of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 30-April 5.

McAllister scored three goals and added three assists for six points in two games last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and dished out three assists in an 8-5 win at Fort Wayne on Wednesday and tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 victory at Toledo on Saturday.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, McAllister has totaled 21 points (7g-14a) in 20 ECHL games this season with Wheeling and Savannah while adding seven points (2g-5a) in 16 AHL games with the Penguins and Charlotte.

A native of London, Ontario, McAllister has recorded 46 points (18g-28a) in 73 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte.

Prior to turning pro, McAllister tallied 49 points (13g-36a) in 39 games at Western Michigan University.

On behalf of Ryan McAllister, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.