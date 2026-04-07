Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 26

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), wrap up their regular season schedule this week with one final road trip.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, April 7 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MDT) - 248th and final game against Utah

Friday, April 10 at Tulsa | 6:05 p.m. (MDT)

Saturday, April 11 at Tulsa | 6:05 p.m. (MDT)

Sunday, April 12 at Tulsa | 2:05 p.m. (MDT) - Regular-season finale

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, April 1

Kansas City 3 - Idaho 4 (SO)

The top two teams in the Mountain Division kicked off their series with one of the most dramatic games of the season. Idaho raced out to a two-goal lead in the first period on two giveaways by Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine, but the Mavericks fought back. Kansas City scored the next three goals of the game to take a 3-2 lead in the late stages of the third period. The last laugh would go to Idaho, however, as Jack Adams came up clutch with a buzzer-beating goal with 0.1 second remaining to tie the game and force extra time.

After no score in overtime, a nine-round shootout saw the Steelheads come out on top, with Robbie Holmes finding the winning goal and Ben Kraws shutting the door on Luke Loheit for the game-sealing save.

Friday, April 3

Kansas City 5 - Idaho 4

Kansas City evened the series with a tight win of its own on Friday. The back-and-forth affair saw the teams alternate the first four goals until Idaho grabbed its first lead midway through the game on a power play goal by Ty Pelton-Byce for a 3-2 advantage. From there, however, momentum was with the Mavericks, who scored three of the game's next four goals including a late winner by Jack Randl with just 1:43 remaining to take a 5-4 victory.

Saturday, April 4

Kansas City 4 - Idaho 3

The series finale brought even more drama and tight play between the two playoff contenders. After Connor Punnett gave Idaho a 1-0 first-period lead, the Mavericks used two rapid-fire power play goals to end the opening stanza up 2-1. That lead grew to 3-1 in the middle frame before Punnett struck again just 11 seconds later to bring Idaho within one. The lead would evaporate completely heading into the third on a Jade Miller shorthanded goal with 19 seconds left in the second period. Once more, however, Kansas City found just a little more than Idaho, getting a game-winning strike by Jackson Jutting early in the third period to win the series with a 4-3 Saturday victory.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. xyz - Kansas City Mavericks (67 GP, 53-10-2-2, 110 pts, 0.821%)

2. x - Idaho Steelheads (68 GP, 40-20-6-1, 87 pts, 0.640%)

3. x - Allen Americans (66 GP, 38-23-5-0, 81 pts, 0.614%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (68 GP, 33-29-3-3, 72 pts, 0.529%)

5. Utah Grizzlies (68 GP, 27-32-8-1, 63 pts, 0.463%)

6. Wichita Thunder (66 GP, 25-30-7-4, 61 pts, 0.462%)

7. Rapid City Rush (67 GP, 27-34-5-1, 60 pts, 0.448%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (66 GP, 25-36-5-0, 55 pts, 0.417%)

x = clinched playoff spot

y = clinched division

z = regular season champion

SHINING STEELHEADS

Jack Adams has points in nine of his 11 games played with the Steelheads.

Jade Miller scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on Saturday, joining Brendan Hoffmann as the only Steelheads score multiple SHG this season.

Kaleb Pearson has six points in five games since returning from his recall to the Texas Stars.

TEAM NOTES

AND THEN THERE WERE FOUR

The Steelheads enter the final week of the regular season aiming to maximize their point output in the final four games. Idaho faces off with Utah on Tuesday before taking on a three-in-three against the Tulsa Oilers to wrap up the regular season. The Steelheads possess a road record of 18-10-3-1 this season and embark on their first road trip since visiting the Allen Americans on March 13th and 14th.

ONE FINAL RIDE

Idaho and Utah cap off a storied rivalry on Tuesday in what will be their 248th and final meeting, with the Grizzlies relocating to Trenton, New Jersey next season to play as the Trenton Ironhawks. The all-time series has watched Idaho rack up a record of 148-70-29, with a record of 65-35-14 at Maverik Center. This season Idaho boasts a season series record of 4-2 against Utah, picking up a 7-6 overtime win in the last meeting on Feb. 10 at Maverik Center.

SEARCHING FOR HOME

While the Steelheads know that the Allen Americans will be their opponent in the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, where the series will begin is still up for grabs with both teams vying for home ice. The Steelheads currently sit six points ahead of Allen for the second seed in the Mountain Division, though the Americans have two games in hand on the Steelheads. The magic number for the Steelheads to clinch the second seed is seven, though that number will shrink with each point gained by Idaho and each potential point lost by Allen. With only eight more points up for grabs for Idaho, they'll look for maximum efficiency this week.

TRENDS

The Steelheads' last five games have all been decided by one goal.

Idaho is a combined 8-3-1 against Utah and Tulsa this season.

Idaho's 794 first period shots lead the ECHL, with their shot differential in opening periods sitting at +116.

The Steelheads are 28-5-3-0 when scoring first, and 12-16-3-1 when allowing the first goal.

Idaho is averaging 15.16 PIM per game, 3rd most in the ECHL.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#26 Jade Miller is five points shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

#10 Sam Jardine is two games shy of 300 in the ECHL and four games away from 500 as a professional.

#7 Mitch Wahl is three games shy of 700 as a professional.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Jack Adams (31)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine & Connor Punnett (+23)

PIMs: Kaleb Pearson & Connor Punnett (97)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann, Francesco Arcuri, Jack Adams (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Liam Malmquist (204)

Wins: Ben Kraws (15)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.61)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.917)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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