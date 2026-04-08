Appleby Stonewalls Nailers, Cyclones Win 4-2 on Tuesday Night

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Wheeling, W.V. - The Cincinnati Cyclones recorded a resilient 4-2 road victory over the Wheeling Nailers at the WesBanco Arena on Tuesday night. Goaltender Ken Appleby highlighted the win, recording 38/40 saves to give Cincinnati two much needed points to start the week.

The Cyclones scored first in the contest thanks to a finish by Gabriel Bernier (8). The play was created by Marko Sikic and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, who recorded assists on the opening goal of the game. His goal gives him tallies in five of his last eight games.

Cincinnati went into the second period up by one, but the line of Sikic, Fontaine, and Bernier would strike again. Marko Sikic (11) scored on a tic-tac-toe play to make it 2-0, Cincinnati. Sikic now has goals in back-to-back road games for the Cyclones.

Wheeling would take over in the back half of the second period. Max Graham (11) would get one back for the Nailers, before Emil Pienimiemi (6) would tie the game on an odd-man rush. Cincinnati was outshot 27-13 through two periods, and the game was tied 2-2 heading into the final frame.

Ryan Kirwan (24) would serve as the hero of the game, scoring the eventual game-winning goal at the 6:51 mark of the final frame. His goal was assisted by Kurtis Henry and John Jaworski and gave Kirwan game winners in back-to-back games.

Ken Appleby would take over from there. The 10-year pro made 38/40 saves to record his 21st victory of the season. Nick Rheaume (15) finished the game with an empty netter to finish the game, 4-2. Appleby would be awarded first-star honors following his heroic effort as the Cyclones continue their playoff push.

Cincinnati is now 20-13-1-0 on the road, with tonight marking their 20th victory away from home. The Cyclones are now 18-2-2-0 when leading after the first period of play.

Cincinnati heads to the Huntington Center for a meeting against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Puck drop of Friday's contest is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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