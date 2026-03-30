Smolinski Nets Game-Winning Goal in Final Meeting against the Heartlanders

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at the Xtream Arena. The final meeting between Cincinnati and Iowa was highlighted by Max Smolinski's first pro goal to give the Cyclones two of three possible victories on the weekend.

Jaxon Nelson (18) scored the first goal of the game at the 9:32 mark of the opening period. Iowa would take a 1-0 lead near the midway mark of the period, but Cincinnati would quickly respond with one of their own.

With 2:45 left in the first period, Sam Stevens (13) scored just three seconds after Cincinnati's first power play of the game came to a close. Assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Griffin Ludtke, Cincinnati took the game tied into the second period.

Cincinnati would take their first lead of the game in the second period. Gabriel Bernier (7) potted home his fourth goal of the weekend to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead with 9:48 left in the middle frame. Iowa would tie the game before the end of the second, off a goal from Cameron Butler (4).

The Iowa native, John Jaworski (14), scored on the power play to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead in the third period. His third PPG of the season gave Cincinnati their third goal on the man advantage this weekend.

Max Smolinski (1) gave Cincinnati a 4-2 lead with his first professional goal off a shot from the blue line. The seeing-eye shot fooled Riley Mercer and would serve as the eventual game-winning goal.

Iowa got one back with 30 seconds to play with Liam Coughlin (7) making it a one-goal game. Ken Appleby records the win with 26 saves in the effort as the Cyclones hang on to defeat the Heartlanders in their last meeting of the season.

Cincinnati's road trip continues with another three games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. The first meeting in matchup history will take place on Wednesday, April 1 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, NV. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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