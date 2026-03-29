Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson and Defenseman Xavier Lapointe to ATO
Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of forward Eric Olson to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) and defenseman Xavier Lapointe to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO).
Olson, 26, has appeared in 12 games with the Solar Bears this season recording two assists, 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.
In 25 games this season for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, scoring 11 points (4g-7a) with 50 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating. In 78 career SPHL games over two seasons with Knoxville, the Calgary, Alberta native tallied 28 points (12g-16a) and accumulated 88 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, Olson played four seasons of college hockey at Stevenson University (NCAA Division III), scoring 44 points (17g-27a) and a plus-17 rating. During the 2020-21 season, Olson was named Middle Athletic Conference (MAC) Second Team All-Conference.
Lapointe, 24, joins the Solar Bears from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he appeared in 100 games over four seasons (2022-2026), scoring 36 points (10g-26a) and earning 105 penalty minutes.
Prior to joining RIT, Lapointe starred for the Flin Flon Bombers (SJHL), where he posted 50 points in 58 games and was named SJHL Defenseman of the Year during the 2021-22 season.
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