Komets Wins Streak Reaches Six Games

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets looked to extend their win streak to six and qualify for the Kelly Cup playoffs, needing one point in the return match with the Fuel in Fishers on Sunday.

In the first period, Indy gained the first score of the game at 11:45, but was quickly matched by Komet defenseman Reese Harsch, scoring at 12:20 with assists going to Matt Copponi and Thomas Sinclair.

Anthony Petruzzelli scored the only goal of the second period, his 8th of the season, with an assist credited to Sinclair, to make it a 2-1 game after forty minutes.

For the second straight night, the Komets' defense held in the third to carry the team to a 2-1 win. Sam Jonsson made 18 saves for his 19th win of the season.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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