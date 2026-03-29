Game Day in Utah: Americans at Grizzlies, 4:10 PM
Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans (34-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look for the two-game sweep of the Utah Grizzlies this afternoon. Game time is 4:10 PM CDT. The Americans have won two games in a row in the season series.
Allen Americans Today:
Pregame Show: 3:50 PM CDT
Puck Drop: 4:10 PM CDT
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles, 10:30 AM
Comparing Allen and Utah
Allen Americans
Overall: 34-23-5-0
Home: 18-9-2-0
Away: 16-14-3-0
Last 10: 6-4-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (62) Brayden Watts
Goals: (31) Danny Katic
Power Play Goals: (10) Danny Katic
Assists: (43) Brayden Watts
Power Play Assists: (22) Sam Sedley
+/- (+17) Ty Prefontaine
PIM's (99) Danny Katic
Utah Grizzlies:
Overall: 24-31-8-1
Home: 7-16-5-0
Away: 17-15-3-1
Last 10: 4-4-1-1
Utah Grizzlies Leaders:
Points: (64) Danny Dzhaniyev
Goals: (31) Reed Lebster
Power Play Goals: (10) Tyler Gratton
Assists: (41) Danny Dzhaniyev
Power Play Assists: (21) Danny Dzhaniyev
+/- (+5) Luke Manning
PIM's (95) Mathieu Boislard
Third Period Outburst: The Americans exploded for four goals in the third period two from Harrison Blaisdell, who is five away from 30 after collecting his 24th and 25th goals of the season leading the way for the Americans. Colby McAuley (21), Colton Hargrove (20), Sam Sedley (7), and Andre Anania (6) also lit the lamp for Allen. The Americans shutout Utah for the first 45 minutes of the game. The Grizzlies scored two late third-period goals to spoil Jackson Parsons' shutout, but in the end the Americans' offense was too much for Utah. Allen outshot the Grizzlies 39-25, including a 29-13 advantage over the final two periods. Today is the final regular season meeting between the two teams. Colby McAuley's first period goal at the 1:13 mark was the earliest goal scored by Allen this season.
Head-to-Head Against Utah: The Americans won their second in a row against Utah, improving to 6-2-1 in the season series. The Americans are 3-1-1 at the Maverik Center this season.
Streak Snapped: Americans forward Danny Katic was named the Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week on Monday. Katic had seven points in three games last week (4 goals and 3 assists). Katic leads the Americans with 31 goals. He had his four-game goal streak snapped on Thursday. Katic has nine goals in his last 10 games. He's tied with Utah's Reed Lebster for second overall in goal scoring.
Anania Streak to Eight: Americans defenseman Andre Anania added to his point streak extending it to eight games with two points on Thursday night (1 goal and 1 assist). His eight-game streak is the current longest on the team.
Americans Add Size in the Middle: Jax Dubois made his Americans debut on Thursday night against the Grizzlies. In limited time on Thursday, he had four shots on goal with no points. The Ottawa Ontario native played the last two seasons at the University of New Brunswick where he appeared in 60 games and recorded 38 points (18 goals and 20 assists). The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward will turn 23 years old in June.
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026
- Game Day in Utah: Americans at Grizzlies, 4:10 PM - Allen Americans
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- Grizzlies Gameday: March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Marek Hejduk, Isak Posch Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
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