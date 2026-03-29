Thunder Swept by Wings in 2-1 Loss

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Grant Loven (left) vs. the Kalamazoo Wings

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Grant Loven (left) vs. the Kalamazoo Wings(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder were swept by the Kalamazoo Wings 2-1 on Sunday in front of the largest weekend attendance in team history. It was the fourth sellout crowd in a row of 5,001 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, Kalamazoo took the lead on a rebound goal at the 5:58 mark of the second. Jeremy Brodeur denied the initial shot by Matt Berry, but Colson Gengenbach chipped the rebound into the net for the 1-0 advantage. The goal was Gengenbach's third of the year from Berry and Matt Knuble, and the Thunder trailed by one after two periods.

Kevin O'Neil tied the game in the third period on the power play for his first goal since returning to the Thunder. O'Neil took a pass from Jeremy Hanzel and sent a low shot through the legs of goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to even the game 1-1. Hanzel and Justin Taylor were given assists just 35 seconds into the third.

Griffin Ness scored the eventual game winner at 10:37 of the third for his tenth of the year. Colin Bilek and Ryan Drazner were credited with the helpers and the 2-1 lead held on as the final score.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Fan Appreciation Weekend against Trois-Rivieres April 11-12. Enjoy giveaways and drink specials both games and Sunday, April 12 you could win a jersey off a player's back.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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