Gargoyles Fight Late in 3-2 Loss to Maine

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles used a shorthanded goal to cut the Maine Mariners lead down to one, but could not find a game-tying goal as the Mariners opened the weekend series with a 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon in the Cross Insurance Arena.

Both teams battled evenly through the first period, but the Mariners opened the scoring with 42 seconds remaining in the first frame from Max Andreev.

David Gagnon responded 1:48 into the second period, assisted by Ethan Leyh and Blake Biondi, to tie the game 1-1.

The Gargoyles special teams were tested through the second period. Arty Borshyov was assessed a holding minor at 5:38 leading to a Mariners power play goal which regained their lead. The Gargoyles were sent to a shorthanded 5-on-3 after penalties to Dalton Skelly and Demetrios Koumontzis were both called for tripping at 14:32 and 15:17. Andreev scored his second of the game to give the Mariners a 3-1 advantage.

As the Gargoyles stayed on the penalty kill, David Gagnon responded again, scoring his first career shorthanded goal, assisted by Biondi and Borshyov at 16:50 in the second.

Greensboro outshot Maine in the third period, but could not even score. A late penalty was called against Blake Dangos with 4:29 remaining. The Gargoyles killed the Mariners power play and got Nikita Quapp to the bench for an extra attacker inside 90 seconds, but were unable to get a whistle to set up. The Gargoyles set up a dangerous chance at the buzzer, but the Mariners held on for a 3-2 win.

Greensboro finishes their series in Portland, ME on Sunday. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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