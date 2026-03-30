Dickman OT Winner Lifts Thunder Past Lions

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Jay Dickman scored with less than a minute to go in overtime and lifted Wichita past Trois-Rivieres in their first-ever meeting, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Gavin Best, T.J. Lloyd and Dickman each had two points to lead the way for the Thunder. Roddy Ross earned the victory, stopping 36 shots. Head Coach Bruce Ramsay claimed his 600th win as a pro head coach.

Trois-Rivieres got off to a quick start just 27 seconds into the game. Anthony Poulin raced down the left wing and fired a shot from the circle past Ross to make it 1-0.

The Thunder answered at 7:37 with a power play goal from Peter Bates. Dickman made a great play just inside the left point. The puck found its way to the right circle. Bates zipped a pass near the net that appeared to clank off a skate in front and beat Ben Gaudreau.

Isaac Dufort made it 2-1 at 13:05. He intercepted a centering pass at the left hashmark and beat Ross to the glove side for his 13th of the year.

After a scoreless second, Best tied the contest late in the third. Lloyd took a pass in the left corner, skated behind the net and tried to center near the crease. Best found a loose puck and shoveled it past Gaudreau for his second of the year.

Near the end of regulation, Nolan Kneen was assessed a five-minute major. He came out of the penalty box and knocked down a Lions defender inside the Thunder blueline.

Wichita killed off the carry-over major penalty in overtime but got caught with too many men on the ice at 3:48. Ross was outstanding down the stretch, and the Thunder escaped the odd-man opportunity.

At 6:18 of the extra session, Dickman recorded the game-winner. Lloyd won a board battle near the left corner and zipped a pass across the crease. Best took a shot that stopped in the blue paint. Dickman cleaned up the trash for his 21st of the season.

Wichita snapped a five-game losing skid and won its first game past regulation since January 2.

Best records his first multi-point game of his career. Dickman collects his fourth game winner and his 16th multi-point outing of the season. Lloyd had two helpers. Kyle Jeffers added an assist, giving him points in two of his last three contests.

The Thunder went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Lions were 0-for-4 on the power play.

Wichita begins a four-game road trip on Wednesday night in West Valley City, Utah against the Grizzlies.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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