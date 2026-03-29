Icemen Score Twice in Last Minute to Defeat Swamp Rabbits 3-2

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Craig Martin scored the game-winning goal just 29 seconds after Logan Cockerill's power-play goal tied the game with 52 seconds left in the third period of a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Icemen put 20 shots on goal in the final frame; the first 18 were turned aside, and the final two found the back of the net.

Topias Leinonen had 26 saves on 28 shots in his second game in under 24 hours. David Jankowski scored his fifth of the season, four of which have come for the Icemen since being acquired from the Norfolk Admirals.

Isaiah Saville made 36 stops on 39 shots for Greenville, including 18 third-period saves. Josh Zary and Keaton Mastrodonato scored for the Swamp Rabbits.

Zary opened the scoring with the first goal of his pro career to make it 1-0 Swamp Rabbits at 17:32 of the opening stanza. Cole Fraser fired a shot from the point, John Parker-Jones put another one on net, and Zary buried the rebound on the back door.

The Icemen went 0-for-1 on the power play after Ryan O'Hara took a trip to the box for high-sticking at 8:42 of the first frame.

Cole Fraser was called for boarding at 17:48 in the second period, the second consecutive Greenville penalty, and the Icemen failed to capitalize.

Jack Babbage was called for high-sticking at 14:33 of the middle frame, but the Icemen killed off the two-minute minor.

Jankowski netted a breakaway goal at 8:23 of the second stanza. He went five-hole on a breakaway to beat Saville, with Holden Wale and Taos Jordan picking up assists.

Jed Pietila was assessed a hooking penalty with 1:17 remaining in the second period.

Keaton Mastrodonato potted a power-play marker, his 21st goal of the season, to put the Swamp Rabbits back up by one with 13 seconds left in the second period.

Neil Shea slid it from the bottom of the left-wing dot to the slot for a shot from between the hashes by Dennis Smirnov, which was turned aside by Leinonen, but the rebound popped out to Mastrodonato, who buried it from inside the right-wing circle.

O'Hara took his second trip to the box at 18:30 of the third period after being called for high-sticking. The Icemen fell to 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Icemen power play was cut short by a tripping penalty committed by Adam McMaster at 17:18 of the third frame.

McMaster raced back to stop a 2-on-0 opportunity for the Swamp Rabbits.

Connor Millburn was sent to the box for slashing at 14:23 of the final frame, and the Icemen fell to 0-for-4 on the power play.

John Parker-Jones committed the fifth Swamp Rabbits penalty with 10:16 remaining.

Will Hillman was called for interference at 10:47 in the offensive zone, and a scrum broke out after the penalty was assessed. Head coach Sean Teakle and the Icemen bench voiced their displeasure with the call.

Parker Berge was called for roughing at 18:08, and the sixth time was the charm for the Icemen.

Cockerill scored a 6-on-4 power-play goal, his fifth tally of the season, with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 2-2. Aiden Fulp fired a shot from the point that Cockerill redirected past Saville. Will Hillman added the secondary assist.

Martin scored the game-winning goal, his 17th of the season, with 23 seconds remaining to put the Icemen up 3-2. He received a pass from Pietila, entered on a 2-on-1, and sniped it over the shoulder of Saville to win it.

Greenville went empty-net, but Jacksonville prevented the Swamp Rabbits from getting anything going 6-on-5.

The Icemen led for only 23 seconds on Sunday night. Jacksonville outshot Greenville 9-8 in the first period before being outshot 13-10 in the second period.

The Icemen entered the third period being outshot 21-19 before a dominant final frame in which Jacksonville outshot Greenville 20-7. The Icemen went 1-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Jacksonville Icemen will square off against the Florida Everblades on Thursday, April 2 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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