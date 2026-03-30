Tahoe Rallies for Overtime Win, Rush Pick up Five-Point Weekend in Nevada
Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(STATELINE, Nev.) - The Rapid City Rush (27-31-6) picked up their fifth point of the weekend but fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (32-28-5) in overtime, 5-4, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday.
The first period was back-and-forth. The Rush scored 33 seconds into the game when Hunter Donohoe wristed home his first professional goal from the blue line. Ryan Wagner, after missing the first two games of the series for family reasons, also buried in the first. The two teams traded blows and were tied, 2-2, after one.
Rapid City controlled the goal-scoring in the second period. Ryan Chyzowski scored for the third consecutive game with a power play snipe in the opening minute. Seth Fyten doubled the lead when he one-timed a feed from Braden Birnie.
With the Rush in front, 4-2, Tahoe mounted a response in the final period. Luke Adam scored on the power play, then Casey Bailey tied the game with three minutes remaining.
Rapid City did not record a shot on their only possession of overtime, and Mike O'Leary tipped in the game-winner to give the Knight Monsters the extra point.
Despite the bittersweet end, the Rush finish the series at 2-0-1, earning five points and only giving up two. However, the three-point swing at the end of today's game means Rapid City now trails Tahoe by nine points with eight games remaining. The two teams will meet to close the regular season on April 17th and 18th in Rapid City.
Connor Murphy took the overtime loss with 34 saves on 39 shots. Dominic Basse improved to 3-0 against the Rush with a 29-save performance.
The Rush return home in a tie for fifth place with Wichita. Rapid City looks for revenge against Tulsa in a three-game series beginning on Wednesday.
Next game: Wednesday, April 1 vs. Tulsa. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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Rapid City Rush forward Maurizio Colella faces off with the Tahoe Knight Monsters
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