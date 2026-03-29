A Point for the Lions in Kansas

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wichita Thunder (San Jose Sharks) on Sunday.

Just 30 seconds into the game, the visitors opened the scoring when Anthony Poulin fired a quick shot on the game's first attempt, catching goaltender Roddy Ross off guard. Cédric Desruisseaux and Jacob Dion picked up assists on the centerman's 11th goal of the season.

On the power play, Peter Bates, the Kansas team's leading scorer, tied the game by slipping the puck past Benjamin Gaudreau.

Still in the first period, Isaac Dufort intercepted the puck in the offensive zone before wiring a precise shot into the top corner for his 13th goal of the season, restoring the lead for his team.

No goals were scored in the second period. Late in the third, Gavin Best evened the score, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Jay Dickman played the hero, giving the Wichita Thunder the win and marking the team's first-ever victory against the Lions.

The Lions will now travel to Portland to face the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins affiliate) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

They will then return home for three games against the same opponent at Colisée Vidéotron over Easter weekend. The first matchup is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

The Saturday, April 4 game at 3 p.m. will also be NASCAR Canada Night, presented by the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. A tailgate party and an autograph session featuring seven drivers, including reigning champion Marc-Antoine Camirand, are planned for the day.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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