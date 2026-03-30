Fuel Fall 2-1 on Sunday to Fort Wayne

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel faced the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday afternoon at home after spending Saturday night in Fort Wayne, where they lost to the Komets, 5-2. After the Komets took the lead in the second period, Indy could not come back and fell 2-1.

1ST PERIOD

Michael Marchesan headed to the penalty box at 2:11 after being called for interference. That penalty was killed off.

Indy's Jesse Tucker was sent to the box next, at 6:56, for cross checking. He was quickly joined by Dustin Manz who earned two minutes for roughing alongside Fort Wayne's Alex Aleardi after they exchanged some unpleasantries.

Tyler Paquette opened the scoring at 11:45 after a breakaway. Tucker and Tyler Weiss claimed the assists. Less than a minute later, Fort Wayne's Reece Harsch evened the score with a goal.

Manz went back to the penalty box at 14:03 for high sticking, but that penalty was killed off.

The Fuel earned their first power play of the game at 18:02 as Fort Wayne captain Aleardi headed back to the penalty box for hooking.

Two seconds of that penalty would extend through the second period as time expired on the first period before it ended.

After one, the Komets were outshooting the Fuel, 11-5 despite the 1-1 score.

2ND PERIOD

Less than two minutes after that penalty was killed off, Austin Magera was sent to the box for holding. The Komets were able to kill it off.

Aleardi headed back to the box at 7:11 when he was called for cross checking.

With 5:26 to go in the second period, it appeared Fort Wayne scored. However after a review, it was called goaltender interference and called no-goal. The score remained 1-1.

At 17:23, Anthony Petruzzelli scored for Fort Wayne, making it 2-1 just before former Fuel defenseman, Tyson Feist took a roughing penalty. This gave Indy a late power play chance.

Things came to a boil late in the second frame, after some calls were perceived as controversial on the ice and Feist was released from the box.

With .5 seconds left on the second period clock, Feist and Indy's Nick Grima were sent to the locker rooms after earning two minutes for roughing each. Feist was assessed an additional two minutes for slashing, while Marchesan was also called for two minutes for roughing.

The period ended soon after, with the Komets up 2-1 while outshooting Indy, 20-13.

3RD PERIOD

About three minutes into the third period, it appeared the Fuel had scored but it was called no-goal. The score remained 2-1 in favor of the Komets.

Aleardi returned to the penalty box at 6:44 after he was called for high sticking. The Komets killed off the penalty, despite heavy pressure from Indy.

Eric Martin took the game's next penalty for Indy, at 12:49. He was called for hooking, but the Fuel killed it off.

With about a minute left in regulation, the Fuel pulled Mitchell Weeks from net in favor of the extra skater. It did not pay off, as time expired without a goal from Indy.

After three periods, the Komets outshot the Fuel, 24-19 and defeated them 2-1.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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