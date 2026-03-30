Friesen Scores Twice, LeClerc Gets First Pro Goal in Sunday's Loss

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Evan Friesen scored two goals, Cy LeClerc got his first pro goal and Luke Manning added a third period tally in the Utah Grizzlies 7-4 loss to the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Allen's Jax Dubois scored his first professional goal 2:28 into the contest. Utah tied it up on a highlight goal from Evan Friesen 11:19 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Cy LeClerc scored his first pro goal from the left wing 6:10 into the second period. LeClerc had 35 goals in four college seasons at New Hampshire. 40 seconds later Allen's Colton Hargrove tied the game from the right circle. Michael Gildon gave the Americans a 3-2 lead as he scored 18:16 in.

Early in the third period Friesen scored his second of the game and 22nd of the season 51 seconds in as Danny Dzhaniyev got his 42nd assist and Aiden Hansen-Bukata earned his 36th apple. It was Friesen's second career two goal game. Allen retook the lead on a shorthanded unassisted goal by Colby McAuley 5:47 in. 57 seconds later Anthony Costantini scored from the right point to make it a 5-3 game. Allen extended their lead with Harrison Blaisdell's 26th of the season 10:45 in. Utah's Luke Manning scored from the left circle 16:36 in. McAuley scored his second of the night for Allen with 29 seconds remaining on an empty netter.

Utah outshot Allen 40 to 30. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Allen goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 36 of 40 as he picked up his 11th win of the season. Isak Posch in his Grizzlies debut stopped 23 of 29. Posch is the ninth different goaltender used by Utah this season.

Marek Hejduk made his professional debut with Utah and had 2 shots on goal. Hejduk played at Harvard University for four seasons.

The Grizzlies homestand continues with a three game series vs Wichita on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all three evenings are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Colby McAuley (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 5 shots.

2. Anthony Costantini (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +4, 2 shots.

3. Evan Friesen (Utah) - 2 goals, 4 shots.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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