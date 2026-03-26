Grizzlies Gameday: March 26, 2026 - Allen at Utah

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen Americans (33-23-5, 71 points, .582 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (24-30-8-1, 57 points, .452 point %)

Date: March 26, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14334527-2026-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: March 29, 2026. Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Thursday's Matchup

It's the opener of a two-game series between the Grizzlies and the Americans and it's the start of a nine game homestand to close out the 2025-26 regular season.. The Grizzlies are 477-559-122 all-time on the road, dating back to their 1995-96 Turner Cup Championship season. Danny Dzhaniyev has 12 points (6g, 6a) in his last 9 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 18 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev leads the league with 254 shots on goal. Danny is tied for second in the league with 63 points and is fifth with 40 assists. Reed Lebster is second in the league with 30 goals and is tied for 11th with 54 points. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for second among rookies with 35 assists, second among rookies with 18 power play assists and third with 20 power play points.

Games Remaining in the 2025-26 Regular Season

March 26, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

April 1, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 3, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 4, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 7, 2026 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 10, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 11, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night.

April 12, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Final regular season game in Grizzlies history. All Times Mountain.

Grizzlies End the Road Schedule With a Win

The Utah Grizzlies got a 3-1 victory in their final ever road game as they defeated the Indy Fuel on March 22, 2026. Utah played in 1159 regular season road games all-time, dating back to the start of the 1995-96 Grizzlies IHL season, where they won a Turner Cup. Utah's all-time regular season road record is 478-559-122.

Games Last Week

Friday, March 20, 2026 - Utah 1 Indy 4 - Mathieu Boislard scored Utah's lone goal 7:50 into the second period. Indy outshot Utah 35 to 21.

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Utah 0 Indy 4 - Mitchell Weeks had a 22 save shutout for Indy. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 5 shots.

Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Utah 3 Indy 1 - Jacob Mucitelli stopped 29 of 30 to earn his first ECHL win. Mike Gelatt had 2 goals and Luke Manning added a first period goal.

Team Notes

Utah went 17-15-3-1 on the road this season. Utah scored 127 goals on the road (3.52 goals per game). Utah went to 20 rounds of a shootout at Cincinnati on March 8. It was the longest shootout in team history and the fourth time in league history where a shootout has gone 20 or more rounds. Utah has scored 27 third period goals over their last 21 games. The Grizzlies have used 57 players this season. Four players have appeared in all 63 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 18-9-3 when scoring first and 15-2-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-4-4 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 23-8-4 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 8 different goaltenders this season. 13 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season. Utah is 11-0-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah has 11 games where they scored 6 or more goals and 6 games of 7 or more. Four different goaltenders have earned a shutout this season. It's the first time that's happened in Utah's ECHL era.

Grizzlies Have Had Many Players This Year

Cy LeClerc, Ryan Rosborough and Ryan Taylor each made their Grizzlies and professional debuts on March 20 at Indy. They are the 55th, 56th and 57th players to appear in a game for Utah this season. That passes each of the last two years when the Grizzlies had 51 players in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Utah has used 31 forwards, 18 defensemen and 8 goaltenders. Josh Zinger is the 18th different defenseman to appear in a game for Utah.

The team record for the most players used in a single season is 63, which was set in the 1996-97 season.

Seasons Where the Grizzlies Have Used 50 or More Players

63: 1996-97

57: 2025-26.

53: 2011-12.

52: 1997-98, 2020-21.

51: 2023-24, 2024-25.

50: 2009-10.

Three Luke's (Luc) in the Plus Category

Luke Manning leads Utah in plus/minus (+8). Manning is a +7 in his last 8 games.

Luke Antonacci is a +9 in his last 8 games.

Luc Salem is a +6 in 9 games in March.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 24-30-8-1

Home record: 7-15-5

Road record: 17-15-3-1

Win percentage: .452

Standings Points: 57

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 3.21 (8th) Goals for: 202

Goals against per game: 3.26 (27th) Goals Against: 224

Shots per game: 31.37 (12th) Total Shots: 1976

Shots against per game: 31.33 (21st) Total Shots: 1974

Power Play: 45 for 216- 20.8 % (7th)

Penalty Kill: 148 for 187 - 79.1 % (22nd)

Penalty Minutes: 615. 9.76 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 18-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 6-21-5-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-6-8-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-8-1

Attendance per game: 4,485.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (30)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (40)

Points: Dzhaniyev (63)

Plus/Minus: Maxim Barbashev/Luke Manning (+8)

PIM: Mathieu Boislard (56)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (22)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (10)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (20)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (254)

Shooting Percentage: Reilly Connors (15.9 %) - Minimum 60 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Kyle Keyser (.917) - Minimum 2 games.

Goals Against Average: Kyle Keyser (2.43) - Minimum 2 games.

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Miska, Wells (1)







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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