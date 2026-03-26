Stingrays Sign Holy Cross Product Timothy Heinke

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have signed forward Timothy Heinke.

Heinke, 24, joins the Stingrays after finishing a four-year NCAA Division I collegiate career, last with Holy Cross. With the Crusaders this season, Heinke had 16 points (5g, 11a) in 38 games. A native of Kensington, CT, Heinke spent two seasons with Holy Cross and had a career year in 2024-25 setting a career high in goals (12) and points (19).

The 6-foot-1, 194 pound forward transferred to Holy Cross after two seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he helped the Bobcats win the NCAA National Championship in his freshman season in 2022-23.

Prior to his collegiate career, Heinke spent the 2021-22 season with the South Shore Kings of the National Collegiate Development Conference, where he led the NCDC in goals (34) and totaled 49 points in 45 games.

South Carolina continues a five-game road trip on Friday night against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. EDT from the Idaho Central Arena.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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