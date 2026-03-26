Nailers News & Notes - March 26, 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers huddle

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers huddle(Wheeling Nailers)

This weekend has the potential to be tons of fun, as the Wheeling Nailers play three home games at WesBanco Arena. Last week, the Nailers swept a three-game road series against the Trois-Rivières Lions, and in doing so, dropped their magic number to three points to clinch a spot in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The three wins were key, because the Maine Mariners also earned three victories, so Wheeling continues to lead Maine by four points for first place in the North Division. The opponent for all three matches this weekend will be the Worcester Railers.

A NIGHT TO APPRECIATE YOU

Saturday night's 7:10 game will be the annual Fan Appreciation Night, as it will be time for us to thank all of you for your incredible support throughout this thrilling journey of a season. There will be hundreds of prizes given out throughout the game from all sorts of local businesses, plus some cool Nailers items. The first 2,500 fans will all receive a cowbell, and the night's grand prize will see one lucky winner receive a trip for two to Daytona Beach, Florida. But the fun doesn't stop there. Sunday afternoon's 4:10 game will be followed by the final post game skate of the season, so the entire team will be on the ice skating with the fans. Friday night's 7:10 game has a cool new twist to it as well. In addition to the traditional Frosty Friday with select $2 beers, the new promotion will be Romance at the Rink. Fans will be able to read in the reading lounge, meet local authors, and purchase books.

CLINCHING MATH

The Nailers can punch their ticket to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs as early as Saturday. Wheeling's magic number currently sits at three, meaning any combination of three points gained by the Nailers and lost by Trois-Rivières will clinch the spot. The Lions beat Tulsa 1-0 on Wednesday, and will face the Oilers on the road again on Saturday, before finishing their trip in Wichita on Sunday. Wheeling enters the weekend with a four-point lead over Maine for first place in the North Division. The Mariners only play twice this weekend, as they host Greensboro on Saturday and Sunday. That will temporarily give Maine two games in hand on the Nailers, but the Mariners will play both of those games next week as part of a four-game series against Trois-Rivières. Wheeling also owns an eight-point lead over third place Adirondack. The Thunder have a three-game homestand this weekend against Kalamazoo. The Nailers currently hold the tiebreaker against both clubs, as their 31 regulation wins top Maine's 27 and Adirondack's 22.

MARCHING THROUGH THE MONTH

After battling through a 5-4-2 month of February, the Nailers have taken the month of March by storm, going 8-1-1 in their first ten tilts. That secures the sixth straight month with a winning record, giving them a chance to be the only team in Wheeling history with seven consecutive winning months if they can post a record above .500 in April. The majority of the damage in March has been done on the road, as the Nailers swept three-game series in Rapid City and Trois-Rivières. Those wins guaranteed the team's third straight winning season in enemy territory, and also combined for the seventh road winning streak of six games or more in team history. Wheeling is now one win away from collecting 40 or more wins in back-to-back seasons, which has only been done once previously in 1994-95 and 1995-96.

TALK ABOUT A FIRST IMPRESSION

The newest member of the Nailers couldn't have asked for a better start with the club. Blake Bennett was acquired by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from the Calgary Wranglers, and made his Wheeling debut on Friday night in Trois-Rivières. Bennett promptly introduced himself to his new teammates and fans by scoring 3:45 into the game. The forward lit the lamp again in the second period, then completed his hat trick in the third period. In addition to scoring the team's first hat trick of the season, Blake's ten shots on the goal were the most in a single game by a Nailer this season. The hat trick was Bennett's fourth of his career, as he had three with the Rapid City Rush. Blake became the first Wheeling player since Matia Marcantuoni on November 7th, 2014 to score a hat trick in his first game with the Nailers.

REVENGE ON THE RAILERS

The Nailers have busted out the brooms on their opponents eight times this season, but this weekend, they will look to avenge one of the three times they were on the wrong end of a series sweep, as the Worcester Railers visit WesBanco Arena for the second time this year. The Nailers and Railers split a two-game set in Wheeling surrounding the new year, before Worcester won all three games on its home ice to end January and start February. Since that sweep by the Railers, the two teams have gone in opposite directions, as the Nailers are 13-4-3 in their last 20 games, while Worcester is 6-9-4 in its last 19 contests. The Railers will be fighting for their playoff lives this weekend, as they trail Reading by eight points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, and both teams have 12 games remaining. Worcester's Anthony Callin has been the most dangerous player in the season series, as he has six goals and eight points in the five meetings. He has nine goals and 14 points in nine career games against Wheeling.

Buy Tickets for Upcoming Games

Fri. Mar. 27 - Frosty Friday & Romance at the Rink

Sat. Mar. 28 - Fan Appreciation Night

Sun. Mar. 29 - Full Team Post Game Skate

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ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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