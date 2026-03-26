Mariners Add USports Leading Scorers Ben Allison

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday that they've signed forward Ben Allison. Coming out of St. Mary's University, Allison led all USports players in scoring this past season.

Allison, 23, is from Halifax, NS and played his junior hockey in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. In 2022-23 with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, he led the team with 78 points (32 goals, 46 assists) in 68 games, also serving as an assistant captain. He made his professional debut later that season for the Wichita Thunder, appearing in seven games while registering a goal and two assists.

The 6'2, 192-pound forward spent the last three seasons with St. Mary's of USports. He increased his point total each season, culminating with a league-leading 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games.

The Mariners are home this weekend, for their first ever meetings with the Greensboro Gargoyles, starting with a 2:07 PM faceoff on Saturday night. It's "Grateful Dead Night," presented by Broken Glass Company, featuring specialty jerseys auctioned via DASH with replicas available in the team store. On Sunday, it's Beacon's Birthday, presented by Oakhurst and a Postgame Open Skate presented by CoverME.gov. The puck drops at 3:00 PM.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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