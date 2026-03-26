Severo Signs ATO with Gargoyles from Harvard

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Carolina Hurricanes, announced today that forward Casey Severo signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Severo is 25 years old from Pittsford, NY. The 5-11 181 pound forward finished a four-year collegiate career at Harvard University where he played in 126 career games, totalling 67 points (35G, 32A). Severo recorded a career high 28 points (16G, 12A) in 32 games during the 2024-25 season, he followed that up with 18 points (9G, 9A) as a senior during 2025-26. The USHS-Prep product played three seasons of New England Prep Hockey before two seasons in the USHL, where he was the Captain of the Madison Capitols during the 2021-22 season. Severo will be set to make his professional debut with the Gargoyles this weekend.

The Gargoyles play on the road in Portland, ME on Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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