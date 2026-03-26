Stingrays Fall in Series Opener to Steelheads, 6-1

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Simon Pinard

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Simon Pinard(South Carolina Stingrays)

BOISE, I.D. - Starting a five-game road trip, the South Carolina Stingrays dropped the first of three meetings this week with the Idaho Steelheads, 6-1, on Wednesday evening at Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho (38-19-5-1) capitalized early while on the power play at home. Kaleb Pearson scored 8:21 into the first period giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Connor Punnett doubled Idaho's advantage, putting South Carolina (40-20-1-2) in a two-goal hole just over 10 minutes in.

Late in the first, Idaho went to the power play again, where Liam Malmquist gave the Steelheads a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, the Stingrays generated chances, outshooting the Steelheads 16-7, but it was Idaho adding to its advantage. Nick Portz scored with 4:32 remaining in the frame, and South Carolina went to the third trailing 4-0.

Coming out of the second intermission, South Carolina struck less than a minute in. Simon Pinard tapped home his team-leading 24th goal of the season cutting the deficit to three, 4-1.

After Pinard's goal, the Stingrays pressed for more. South Carolina went to the power play twice over the next eight minutes, but were unable to capitalize with the man-advantage.

With just over six minutes remaining, Portz notched his second goal of the night building the Idaho lead back to four, 5-1. Less than two minutes later, Portz finished off a hat-trick with his third goal of the night, capping a 6-1 win for Idaho over South Carolina.

The Stingrays and Steelheads meet for the second of three meetings on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. EDT from the Idaho Central Arena.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m..

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