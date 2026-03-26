Americans Open Series in Utah Tonight

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans (33-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a two-game series tonight in Utah against the Grizzlies.

Allen Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles, 10:30 AM

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 33-23-5-0

Home: 18-9-2-0

Away: 15-14-3-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (60) Brayden Watts

Goals: (31) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (10) Danny Katic

Assists: (41) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) Sam Sedley

+/- (+17) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (97) Danny Katic

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 24-30-8-1

Home: 7-15-5-0

Away: 17-15-3-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (63) Danny Dzhaniyev

Goals: (30) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (7) Kyler Kupka

Assists: (40) Danny Dzhaniyev

Power Play Assists: (11) Simon Pinard

+/- (+8) Luke Manning

PIM's (95) Mathieu Boislard

Blowout Win: The Americans beat the South Carolina Stingrays 7-1 last Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Harrison Blaisdell and Michael Gildon led the way for the Americans with two goals and an assist each. Danny Katic extended his goal streak to four games with his 31st goal of the season. The six-goal victory matched the most lopsided win of the year which occurred two previous times. Both six-goal victories came against the Tulsa Oilers. Sunday's victory was the first ever regular season win against the Stingrays. They are 1-4 lifetime. Jackson Parsons started in net and earned the win stopping 14 of 15 Stingrays shots. The Americans had one of their best power play games of the season going 3-for-6. Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove, and Michael Gildon all scored with the man advantage. Allen held South Carolina to just 21 shots on goal, the second fewest by an Americans opponent this season. The previous low was 19.

Against the Eastern Conference: After their three-game series against South Carolina, the Americans are 3-3-0 against the Eastern Conference this season. The Americans took two of three from Norfolk in February and won one of three games against the Stingrays last week. The Americans host Greensboro on April 2, 3, and 4 in Allen, which will be the final three games against teams in the East this season. 63 of the Americans 72 games this season were against teams in the Mountain Division.

ECHL Player of the Week: Americans forward Danny Katic was named the Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week on Monday. Katic had seven points in three games last week against South Carolina (4 goals and 3 assists). Katic is the active goal scoring leader in the ECHL with 31. He's tied for second overall in the league with 10 Power Play Goals. He has scored nine goals in his last nine games.

Anania Streak Hit Seven: Americans defenseman Andre Anania added to his point streak extending it to seven games with two assists on Sunday afternoon in Charleston. His seven-game streak is the current longest on the team.







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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