ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Florida's Jesse Lansdell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #954, Savannah at Florida, on March 25.
Lansdell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 10:43 of the third period.
Lansdell will miss Florida's game vs. Savannah on March 27.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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