Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Harrison Meneghin to the Orlando Solar Bears; Bears Welcome Keegan McMullen, Mike Ladyman

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Harrison Meneghin to the Orlando Solar Bears from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch. Additionally, the Solar Bears have agreed to terms on ECHL Standard Player Contracts with forward Keegan McMullen and defenseman Mike Ladyman.

Meneghin, 21, has appeared in 13 games for the Solar Bears this season, posting a 4-8-0 record, 3.29 goals against average, and a .888 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound native of Surrey, BC played the 2024-25 season for the WHL Champion, Medicine Hat Tigers, posting a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage. His 14-1 record during the playoffs earned him WHL playoff most valuable player.

Meneghin was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 206th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft.

McMullen, 24, joins the Solar Bears following a successful season at the University of Windsor (U SPORTS), where the Cambridge, Ontario native recorded 29 points (21g-8a) in 28 games, finishing third in goal scoring in all of U SPORTS.

During his four years at University of Windsor, McMullen tallied 80 points (45g-35a) in 105 games, and was voted to Ontario University Athletics - West (OUA) First Team All-Star Team in each of the last two seasons.

Previous to his collegiate career, McMullen played three seasons of junior hockey for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 106 games, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward tallied 32 points (11g-21a)

Ladyman, 24, joins the Solar Bears from Mount Royal University (U SPORTS) where the Winnipeg, Manitoba native played the last four seasons. In 112 games, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound defenseman scored 37 points (7g-30a), and earned U SPORTS All-Rookie Team honors following the 2022-23 season.

Before joining Mount Royal, Ladyman spent time in the Western Hockey League (WHL), skating for the Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg Ice, where he accumulated 30 points in 96 league games. He later posted a standout junior season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL, producing 43 points in 52 games.







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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