Solar Bears 12th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Game on April 11

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Get hyped for the 12th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Games, featuring TWO back-to-back charity matchups where adrenaline meets compassion on the ice! Watch as the Central Florida Enforcers take on the Orlando Fire Hockey Club in high-stakes, heart-pounding hockey battles before the Solar Bears hit the ice that night! Ã°Å¸Å¡"Ã°Å¸Â'Ã°Å¸Å¡'

Your $25 ticket unlocks a full day of hockey at the arena. The day starts with two Guns N' Hoses charity matchups, bringing local heroes to the ice:

Guns N' Hoses Charity Game #1 @ 12:00 PM

Guns N' Hoses Charity Game #2 @ 2:00 PM

Solar Bears vs Ghost Pirates @ 7:00 PM

Doors open at 11:30 AM for the charity games and 6pm for the Solar Bears Game.

If you have not yet purchased tickets for the Solar Bears game, you can still support the teams and the families of fallen First Responders by purchasing tickets below with $8 from each ticket purchased through this link going directly to the families of fallen first responders. Be part of a community united by hockey, heroism, and hope.

Get Tickets Here!

IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW:

1. You may park in the ThreatLocker Garage on South Street across from Kia Center after 10:30 a.m. Parking at the ThreatLocker Garage is $25 per car. There are also several parking options around Kia Center and within downtown Orlando. Please keep in mind, there is no re-entry in the ThreatLocker garage.

2. Fans can enter through the main doors to the Disney Atrium starting at 11:30 a.m. All fans must have a valid ticket for the Solar Bears game at 7 p.m. to enter.

3. Once you've shown your ticket, you will be escorted to the elevators in the Disney Atrium, which will take you to the Terrace Level. General admission seating will be available in Sections 112, 113, 114, 115, 116 and 117 for the charity hockey game. ADA seating will be available for those needing it.

4. There will be concessions available to purchase food and beverages on the concourse at Kia Center during the charity game.

5. After the conclusion of the Guns N' Hoses games, the Kia Center will be cleared to prepare for that evening's Solar Bears vs. Ghost Pirates game.

6. Doors for the Solar Bears vs. Ghost Pirates game will re-open to the public at 6 p.m., and the Solar Bears game will begin at 7 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact the Solar Bears at (407) 951-8200.

We hope you enjoy the return of this event, and we look forward to hosting you at the 12th annual Guns N' Hoses hockey game on Saturday, April 11!







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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