Purpura Shines with 41-Save Shutout as Ghost Pirates Blank Greenville, 1-0

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a hard-fought 1-0 shutout victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The opening period was scoreless but fast-paced, with Greenville holding an 18-11 edge in shots. The frame also featured some physical play, highlighted by a fight between Peter Laviolette and John Parker-Jones.

Savannah broke through 8:48 into the second period when Keaton Pehrson's shot from the right point deflected off a Swamp Rabbits stick and into the net to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Ryan Sullivan recorded the lone assist on what would stand as the game's only goal.

The Ghost Pirates locked things down defensively the rest of the way to secure the shutout victory.

Vinnie Purpura was outstanding in net, stopping all 41 shots he faced to earn the shutout. Pierce Charleson made 27 saves on 28 shots for Greenville.

Savannah continues its road trip Saturday night against the Atlanta Gladiators with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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