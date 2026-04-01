ECHL Transactions - March 31
Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 31, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Caden Brown, F
Tahoe:
Dominic Basse, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Rhett Parsons, D Assigned by Toronto Marlies
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Stonehouse, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Matt Brown, F Assigned by Bakersfield
Greensboro:
Add Braden Doyle, D Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves
Delete Blake Biondi, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Connor Milburn, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Kyle Bettens, F Placed on Team Suspension
Rapid City:
Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
Add Chase Pauls, D Activated from Reserve
Add Sean Strange, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Sean Strange, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Noah Giesbrecht, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers
South Carolina:
Delete Mikey Adamson, F Placed on Reserve 3/30
Delete Jordan Klimek, D Placed on IR 14 Day 3/30
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F Placed on IR 3 Day 3/30
Delete Bryan Moore, F Transferred to IR 14 Day 3/30
Add Patrick Thomas, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Tahoe:
Add Alexander Tracy, G Signed ECHL SPC
Toledo:
Add Campbell Cichosz, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Campbell Cichosz, D Placed on Reserve
Add Michael Milne, F Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Brandon Kruse, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Trois-Rivières:
Add Seth Bernard-Docker, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Seth Bernard-Docker, D Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - March 31 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Two Skaters - Toledo Walleye
- Defenseman Joins Trois-Rivières' Blue Line - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adirondack Thunder Set Weekend Attendance Record - Adirondack Thunder
- Playoff Bound Mariners Host Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 31, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Atlanta's O'Brien Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jack O'Brien Named ECHL Player of the Week for March 23-29 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Biondi Recalled, Doyle Returned from Loan - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Solar Bears 12th Annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Game on April 11 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 25 - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Weekly, March 31, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.