ECHL Transactions - March 31

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 31, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Caden Brown, F

Tahoe:

Dominic Basse, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Rhett Parsons, D Assigned by Toronto Marlies

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Stonehouse, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Matt Brown, F Assigned by Bakersfield

Greensboro:

Add Braden Doyle, D Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves

Delete Blake Biondi, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Add Ben Poisson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Connor Milburn, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Kyle Bettens, F Placed on Team Suspension

Rapid City:

Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Add Chase Pauls, D Activated from Reserve

Add Sean Strange, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Sean Strange, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Noah Giesbrecht, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Recalled to Charlotte by Florida Panthers

South Carolina:

Delete Mikey Adamson, F Placed on Reserve 3/30

Delete Jordan Klimek, D Placed on IR 14 Day 3/30

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F Placed on IR 3 Day 3/30

Delete Bryan Moore, F Transferred to IR 14 Day 3/30

Add Patrick Thomas, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Tahoe:

Add Alexander Tracy, G Signed ECHL SPC

Toledo:

Add Campbell Cichosz, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Campbell Cichosz, D Placed on Reserve

Add Michael Milne, F Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Brandon Kruse, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Trois-Rivières:

Add Seth Bernard-Docker, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Seth Bernard-Docker, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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