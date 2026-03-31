Defenseman Joins Trois-Rivières' Blue Line

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to announce the signing of Seth Bernard-Docker on Monday. The right-shot defenseman adds strength to the team's blue line heading into the final stretch of the season.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, Bernard-Docker spent four seasons with Bentley University in the NCAA. The six-foot defenseman recorded 13 points in 57 games.

He was also part of the team that captured the Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) division title during the 2024-2025 NCAA season. The Massachusetts-based university also finished atop its division this season.

At 24 years old, Seth is the younger brother of Jacob Bernard-Docker, a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2018 who has played over 200 NHL games.

Seth Bernard-Docker will bring added depth and physicality to head coach Ron Choules' defensive corps.

The Lions are now on the road heading to Portland to face the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins affiliate) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The two teams will then meet three more times, this time at Colisée Vidéotron over Easter weekend, starting with a first matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Saturday, April 4 game at 3 p.m. will be the NASCAR Canada Game, presented by the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. A tailgate and an autograph session with seven drivers, including reigning champion Marc-Antoine Camirand, are scheduled for the day.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.