Atlanta's O'Brien Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack O'Brien of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 23-29.
O'Brien scored five goals and added an assist for six points in three games last week.
The 22-year-old scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win against Orlando on Thursday, had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Solar Bears on Friday and tallied a pair of goals in a 6-3 win against Jacksonville on Saturday.
A native of Denver, Colorado, O'Brien has totaled 48 points (27g-21a) in 54 games this season with Atlanta and Iowa. He made his pro debut last season with the Heartlanders, recording 17 points (7g-10a) in 35 games.
Prior to turning pro, O'Brien tallied 194 points (63g-131a) in 255 career games with Portland of the Western Hockey League and seven points (1g-6a) in 23 games with Lincoln of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Jack O'Brien, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
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