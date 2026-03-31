Thunder Weekly, March 31, 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goal celebration

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goal celebration(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed out a busy week with four games in six days. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, built by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, March 24

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-1 L

Friday, March 27

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-1 L

Saturday, March 28

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-0 L

Sunday, March 29

Trois-Rivieres at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 1

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, April 3

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, April 4

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 20 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the FloHockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 15-11-2-4

AWAY: 10-17-4-0

OVERALL: 25-28-6-4

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-5th, Mountain Division, 60 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 21

Assists: Bates, 38

Points: Bates, 56

+/-: Proctor, +2

PIM: Smith, 72

SNAPPED - Wichita closed a four-game series against Kansas City last week. The Thunder lost three in a row to the Mavericks before snapping a five-game losing skid on Sunday against Trois-Rivieres. Wichita has two games in hand on Tahoe but sits in a fifth-place tie with Rapid City. The Thunder have a game in hand on the Rush, and both teams are nine back of the Knight Monsters.

600 - Bruce Ramsay reached another milestone on Sunday afternoon, earning his 600th win as a professional head coach.

THE BIG GUY - Jay Dickman collected his fourth game winner of the season and 16th multi-point outing of the year on Sunday.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates netted his seventh power play goal of the season on Sunday. He needs two more to reach 20 for the fourth straight season.

BEST EFFORT - Gavin Best recorded his first multi-point game of his career on Sunday. He scored his first goal at home to tie the game late in the third, which was also his first shorthanded goal as a pro.

PAST 60 - Wichita not only snapped a five-game losing skid on Sunday but also snapped a three-game streak in games played past regulation. The Thunder are 3-6 in games decided in overtime and 1-4 in games decided in the shootout. All three of Wichita's overtime winners came either on a power play or four-on-four.

SPECIAL - The Thunder power play have lit the lamp in three-straight games. Wichita has improved to 18% (43-for-239), which is 17th in the league and is 10th on home ice (22.6%).

THUNDERBOLTS...T.J. Lloyd had his first two assist game of the season on Sunday...Matt Davis is fourth in save percentage (.928)...Wichita is fifth on the road on the penalty kill (87.3%)...Wichita is ninth in the league in shots for per game (32.02)...Wichita is 8-6-2-1 when leading after one...Wichita 16-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-10-2-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 15-11-6-4 in one-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.

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ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.