Walleye Add Two Skaters

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Defenseman Campbell Cichosz with Minnesota St. University - Mankato

(Toledo Walleye, Credit: Minnesota St. University - Mankato) Defenseman Campbell Cichosz with Minnesota St. University - Mankato(Toledo Walleye, Credit: Minnesota St. University - Mankato)

TOLEDO, OH - Today, the Toledo Walleye signed defenseman Campbell Cichosz from Minnesota St. University - Mankato, and had forward Mike Milne reassigned to the team from Grand Rapids (AHL) by Detroit (NHL).

Cichosz (SIGH-kohz), a native of Albert Lea, MN, compiled 14 points (4G, 10A), 32 penalty minutes, and a +6 in 40 games while wearing an "A" for the Mavericks this season. He spent his entire collegiate career there, totaling 28 points (6G, 22A), 54 penalty minutes and a +29 over 149 games in four seasons while majoring in Physical Education. Cichosz comes from a family of collegiate athletes, as his father played football (Bemidji St.), his mother played softball (North Dakota St.), and his younger sister also plays hockey for Minnesota St. - Mankato.

Milne (MILLN), from Abbotsford, British Columbia, has accumulated 6 points (2G, 4A) and 36 penalty minutes in 39 AHL games this season split between Grand Rapids, Syracuse (Tampa), and Iowa (Minnesota). After a previous trade between Minnesota and Tampa on December 28, Detroit acquired Milne and center Wojciech Stachowiak from Tampa in exchange for defenseman Ian Mitchell on March 12. Milne has spent almost his entire professional career in the AHL, posting 66 points (32G, 34A) and 126 penalty minutes in 196 games. He made his NHL debut with Minnesota against the Dallas Stars on November 16, 2024, after being selected 89th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, Milne played parts of four seasons in the WHL, spending time with Winnipeg (135 GP, 60 G, 73 A, 133 Pts, 103 PIMS, +57) and Kootenay (40 GP 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts, 12 PIMS).

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