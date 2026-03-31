Adirondack Thunder Set Weekend Attendance Record

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, drew a record paid attendance of 15,380 during this past weekend's three-game homestand against the Kalamazoo Wings at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

The weekend included a standing-room-only crowd of 4,914 on Friday, March 27; a sold-out crowd of 5,465 on Saturday, March 28; and a standing-room-only crowd of 5,001 on Sunday, March 29.

The three-game attendance surpassed the previous record of 14,869 which was also set during a three-game weekend set.

"We strive to provide a memorable experience for our fans and are grateful for their ongoing support," said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. "We look forward to thanking the community during our next homestand which, appropriately enough, is Fan Appreciation Weekend."

The Thunder return home on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 when they host Trois-Rivières during Fan Appreciation Weekend, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Fans will enjoy prizes all weekend plus have the chance to win game-worn "Fan Appreciation" themed jerseys following Sunday's contest. Drink specials will also be available during both home games.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Weekend are on sale now at ECHLThunder.com or via phone at 518-480-3355.







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