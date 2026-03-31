Biondi Recalled, Doyle Returned from Loan

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that forward Blake Biondi has been recalled to the Wolves while defenseman Braden Doyle has been returned from his loan to the AHL.

Biondi was loaned to the Gargoyles on January 30. The 23-year-old forward signed a one-way AHL contract with the Wolves after playing his fifth year of college hockey at Notre Dame. In 27 ECHL games with Greensboro, Biondi accumulated 25 points (11G, 14A) with nearly a point per game. He finished his last 11 games with 13 points (4G, 9A), including four multi-point efforts, and had eight points (2G-6A) in five games between March 15 and March 28. Biondi will rejoin the Wolves after playing the first 30 games of his professional career there.

Doyle was loaned to Chicago on March 25, marking his fourth call up this season. The rookie defenseman has 9 career AHL games played. With the Gargoyles, Doyle has eight points (1G, 7A) in 27 games played over his rookie season. The 24-year-old from Lynnfield, MA will join the team for their road trip in Allen, TX.

Greensboro travels to Allen, TX for a three game series against the Americans. The next game kicks off Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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