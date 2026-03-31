Playoff Bound Mariners Host Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have 10 games remaining in the regular season and with a postseason berth locked up, now look to solidify their position among the playoff field. They wrap up their five-game homestand on Wednesday night with a 7:00 PM puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The Mariners skated to a dominant 6-0 victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles on Sunday afternoon for their fifth consecutive victory, extending their point streak to seven games (6-0-1), and improving to 17-1-1 in their last 19. Combined with Trois-Rivieres' 3-2 overtime loss at Wichita, the Mariners officially clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. If the Mariners finish with one of the top two seeds in the North Division, they'll have home ice advantage in the first round for the first time in team history.

Wednesday is the first of four consecutive games between the Mariners and Lions, as the teams will meet three more times over the weekend in Quebec. The puck drops at 7:00 PM for the first of three "Wicked Wednesdays" to close out the regular season. Fans can enjoy $4 Bud Light Drafts (12 oz). The Lions, who are the defending Kelly Cup Champions, are fighting for their playoff lives - currently sitting 11 points behind the fourth and final playoff spot, held by the Adirondack Thunder. The Lions carry an elimination number of seven into action on Wednesday.

Playoff tickets for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are now on sale at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs. Dates, times, and opponent are still to be determined. Currently, the Mariners sit comfortably in second place in the North, six points behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers with two games in hand, and seven up the third place Reading Royals. The #1 seed will face #4, while #2 faces #3 in a best-of-seven North Division Semifinals series starting in late April.







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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