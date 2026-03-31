Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 31, 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, wrapped up the month of March with a three-game home series against the Rapid City Rush.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, March 27, the Knight Monsters celebrated Marvel Knight as they took to the Tahoe Blue Event Center ice wearing specialty Spider-Man jerseys. The sellout crowd was treated to a high-intensity third period. After entering the final frame down 2-0, Tahoe stormed back to take the lead with three goals from Tucker Ness, Trent Swick, and Louka Henault to make it 3-2 Knight Monsters. However, in the final five minutes, Rapid City would score three goals of their own, including an empty-netter to come out on top by a score of 5-3.

On Saturday, March 28, the Knight Monsters kicked off First Responders Weekend, as they welcomed members of Lake Tahoe's First Responders units to the game! In front of another sellout crowd, Tahoe got off to a fast start as Sloan Stanick scored just 14 seconds into the game to make it 1-0. Adam Pitters would add on in the back half of the first to make it 2-0. Unfortunately for Tahoe, the Rush would score two goals in the final seven minutes of the period to tie the game at 2, and then score two more in the second to go up 4-2. Although Jake McGrew would score in the closing seconds of the second period to make it 4-3 Rapid City entering the third, the Rush would add on another goal. Even though Luke Adam answered back just moments later, it wasn't enough as Rapid City earned the 5-4 win.

On Sunday, March 29, the Knight Monsters concluded First Responders Weekend with their third-straight sellout crowd! The two teams traded goals in the first period as Devon Paliani scored to answer a Rush goal in the opening minute, making it 1-1, and later Trent Swick scored to answer another Rush goal, and the two sides entered the second period tied 2-2. In the second, Rapid City would score two more goals and would enter the final period up 4-2. However, it was Tahoe's turn to come back as Luke Adam scored on the power play to make it 4-3, and Casey Bailey scored in the final three minutes to tie the game at 4, sending it to overtime. In OT, it was forward Mike O'Leary who came through in the clutch to score the game-winning goal, and wrap up the weekend with a 5-4 OT victory.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters conclude their regular season home schedule this week with a trio of games against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Knight Monsters celebrate What If? Knight! In this specialty event, for one night only, the Tahoe Knight Monsters become the Tahoe Powder Hounds, honoring the many ski resorts around the Lake Tahoe community. This will also be the first-ever matchup between the Knight Monsters and Cyclones. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 6:50 pm PT.

On Friday, April 3, the force will be with Tahoe as the Knight Monsters celebrate Star Wars Knight! Fans will have their chance to get exclusive Star Wars merchandise and take photos with various Star Wars characters! Puck drop for the second game against Cincinnati takes place at 7 pm PT, with pregame starting at 6:50 pm PT.

The home portion of the regular season concludes on Saturday, April 4, with Fan Appreciation Knight! The Knight Monsters will be celebrating all of the fans who have supported the team this season at the Tahoe Blue Event Center by offering discounts on merch and much more! The final matchup against the Cyclones is set for 7 pm PT, with pregame starting at 6:50 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters defenseman Tucker Ness scored his first career professional goal on Friday, March 27, in Tahoe's 5-3 loss to Rapid City. Ness joined the Knight Monsters from Arizona State University, where he played for four seasons.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani ranks fifth in the ECHL in goals with 29 on the season. Paliani has 59 points on the season and is seeking to record back-to-back 30+ goal seasons after scoring 32 goals last year for the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Tahoe currently leads the league in first-period scoring, having scored 78 goals in the first period so far this season. The Knight Monsters also lead the league in total goals scored with 234 on the season. The Knight Monsters have scored three more goals than Kansas City, who ranks second with 231.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- MIKE O'LEARY

Mike O'Leary played the role of overtime hero in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rush. This is the second time O'Leary has helped Tahoe get a win in bonus hockey, as he also scored the game-winning goal in Tahoe's lone shootout win of the year in Wichita.

O'Leary joins the Knight Monsters with nearly 200 games of American Hockey League experience with the Milwaukee Admirals, Iowa Wild, and Hartford Wolf Pack. O'Leary split time last season between Milwaukee, the ECHL's Florida Everblades, and Ilves in Liiga, Finland's top league.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, April 1, to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at Tahoe Blue Event Center for What If? Night, where the Knight Monsters become the Tahoe Powder Hounds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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