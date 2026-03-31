Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Reece Newkirk

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Reece Newkirk(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - After dropping two games on the road in Atlanta, the Solar Bears fought back Sunday with a 4-2 home victory. Xavier Lapointe and Keegan McMullen recorded their first professional goals and Aaron Luchuk appeared in his 300th game as Solar Bear.

This Week's Games:

Thursday, April 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7PM - Hockey and Hops presented by Beer Hug

Friday, April 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7PM - Pickleball Night with the Orlando Squeeze.

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

Solars Bears Player of the Year - Logan Britt

Voted on by Solar Bears fans.

Dan Snyder Memorial Award Winner - Cole Kodsi

The Dan Snyder Memorial Award is presented each season to the Solar Bears player who best displays a commitment to hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Rob Kenny Memorial Award - Tyler Drevitch

The Rob Kenny Memorial Award is presented each season to the Solar Bears player who best displays a commitment to the team's community service efforts in Orlando and Central Florida.

Solar Bears Clutch Performer of the Year - Spencer Kersten

Solar Bears Most Valuable Player - Reece Newkirk

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 25-35-4-1 (.423)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 50 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 21 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 29 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 88 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Three players- +1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, March 26 at Atlanta Gladiators (1-3 L)

Cole Kodsi recorded the only Solar Bears tally of the hockey game in the first period. Keegan McMullen recorded his first pro point on the goal. Connor Ungar made 29 saves in the defeat.

Friday, March 27 at Atlanta Gladiators (1-3 L)

Luciano Wilson opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, but that was all the offense the Solar Bears could muster. Harrison Meneghin made his return to the net, stopping 28 of 31 shots.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (4-2 W)

The Solar Bears ended a four-game slide with a 4-2 victory Sunday evening to improve to 8-2 against the Ghost Pirates this season. Aaron Luchuk and Anthony Bardaro each recorded two-point games, while Keegan McMullen and Xavier Lapointe scored their first professional goals.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk appeared in his 300th Solar Bear game on Sunday vs. Savannah

Keegan McMullen recorded his first professional point 3/26 at ATL and first professional goal 3/29 vs. SAV.

Xavier Lapointe recorded his first professional goal 3/29 vs. SAV. It was the game-winning goal.

Orlando is 22-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 47 GP, 18-14-13, .896

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 61 GP, 18g-20a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 50 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 26 GP, 13-8-2, .893

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ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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