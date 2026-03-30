ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Idaho's Pearson fined, suspended
Idaho's Kaleb Pearson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #976, South Carolina at Idaho, on March 28.
Pearson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 7:00 of overtime.
Pearson will miss Idaho's game vs. Kansas City on April 1.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Wichita's Kneen fined, suspended
Wichita's Nolan Kneen has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #995, Trois-Rivières at Wichita, on March 29.
Kneen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 17:22 of the third period.
Kneen will miss Wichita's games a Utah on April 1 and April 3.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Bloomington's Datema fined, suspended
Bloomington's Brenden Datema has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #992, Bloomington at Toledo, on March 29,
Datema is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for butt-ending at 3:31 of the second period.
Datema will miss Bloomington's game vs. Indy on April 3.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Fort Wayne's Petruzzelli fined, suspended
Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzeli has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #987, Fort Wayne at Indy, on March 29.
Petruzzeli is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 17:07 of the second period.
Petruzzeli will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Wheeling (April 1) and vs. Iowa (April 3).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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