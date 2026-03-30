Rush Sign Sean Strange from the University of Calgary
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed Sean Strange to a Standard Player Contract.
Strange, 26, signs his first professional contract after five seasons at the University of Calgary. The 6-foot-2 defenseman finished his collegiate career with 68 points (15g+53a) in 118 games with the Dinos.
The Victoria, B.C. native played four junior seasons in his home province with the Kamloops Blazers.
Strange joins newcomers Clay Hanus and Hunter Donohoe on Rapid City's back end. The Rush previously signed forwards Braden Birnie and Zacharie Giroux out of college earlier in the month.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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